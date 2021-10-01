You’re invited to decorate a breast cancer quilt square with a message of hope

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Jim Robinson Ford Team is set up at Walmart at the Highlands Friday, urging everyone to get in touch with their creative side.

Inside Walmart, there’s a room with tables, colorful markers, stamps and fabric, where people can decorate a quilt square.

The message can be a memorial to a loved one, a cheerful encouragement to a friend in treatment, or just a general message of support in the fight against breast cancer.

They’ll also have more quilt decorating days Oct. 7 and 8 at Jim Robinson Ford at the Highlands.

The squares will be made into warrior quilts that will decorate breast cancer treatment centers.

They also had a message for anyone who has put off getting checkups or mammograms because they’re afraid of getting COVID in medical settings.

They say time is of the essence, and early detection is critical, so “schedule that mammogram today.”