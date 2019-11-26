Youth Orchestra prepares for Holiday Concert

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was all business in the band room at Wheeling Park High School as the Wheeling Symphony Youth Orchestra practiced for their upcoming Holiday Concert.

Newly-installed Music Director of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra, John Devlin, was present during the practice.

The Holiday Concert will be held at J.B. Chambers Performing Arts Center 3 p.m. on December 8.

LATEST HEADLINES