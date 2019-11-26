Youth Orchestra prepares for Holiday Concert

Community

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was all business in the band room at Wheeling Park High School as the Wheeling Symphony Youth Orchestra practiced for their upcoming Holiday Concert.

Newly-installed Music Director of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra, John Devlin, was present during the practice.

The Holiday Concert will be held at J.B. Chambers Performing Arts Center 3 p.m. on December 8.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter