Youth Services System Inc. celebrates 45 years

Youth Services System celebrated 45 years!

Here are some fun facts!

YSS has served more than 50,000 youth since it was founded in 1974.

It was also started by a group of concerned social service and juvenile justice system professionals after a meeting with local parents and city leaders at Clay School in East Wheeling.

In 1975 YSS opened the first emergency shelter for boys in the state, the Samaritan House with two runaway boys from Canton.

There are more than 220 employees, nine facilities and a budget of $13 million.

That funding includes federal and state reimbursements, government grants, private and corporate foundation grants, and individual donations.

For 11 years YSS has been giving back to the community with it its Celebrate Youth Festival held ever summer at Wheeling Park.