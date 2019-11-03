Youth to showcase skills in ‘Valley’s Got Talent’

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Ohio Valley is gearing up for a special night at Stuebenville High School auditorium!

Sunday, November 3 welcomes the return of ‘Valley’s Got Talent,’ presented by the Ohio Valley Youth Network and Sycamore Youth Center in Steubenville.

According to the Herald-Star, the 24 young contestants consist of bands, choirs, dancers and more.

All participants will compete for trophies and $1,250 total in prize money.

Each year, more than 600 people come out to the competition to support Ohio Valley’s talented youth.

Valley’s Got Talent kicks off at 6 p.m. and the event is free to the public.