Youth to showcase skills in ‘Valley’s Got Talent’

Community

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
good news_1555204349547.jpg.jpg

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Ohio Valley is gearing up for a special night at Stuebenville High School auditorium!

Sunday, November 3 welcomes the return of ‘Valley’s Got Talent,’ presented by the Ohio Valley Youth Network and Sycamore Youth Center in Steubenville.

Posted by Sycamore Youth Center on Monday, September 30, 2019

According to the Herald-Star, the 24 young contestants consist of bands, choirs, dancers and more.

All participants will compete for trophies and $1,250 total in prize money.

Each year, more than 600 people come out to the competition to support Ohio Valley’s talented youth.

Valley’s Got Talent kicks off at 6 p.m. and the event is free to the public.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter