Youth work program in northern panhandle

The Youth Services System offers a yearly work program, designed for youth aged 14 to 24, in the Northern panhandle of West Virginia.

The program is sponsored by The Workforce Development Board, and it is called Youth Opportunities Unlimited.

They are enrolling for their summer program now, which can lead to permanent work after the summer ends.

Youth who need guidance finding the right career path, need apply!

Placement is in high-demand jobs like the medical and manufacturing fields.

Youth Services System can help find transportation, social security cards, permits, and anything else related to joining the workforce.

Youth Services System is also looking for industries to host these new employees.

For more information, please contact the employment skills & program coordinator, Alyse Maxwell.

Phone number: (304) 233-9627 Ext. 315