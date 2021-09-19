YSS giving free haircuts on what would have been the birthday of Caleb Smail

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The legacy of one 19-year-old boy, who was tragically murdered, lives on.

Youth Services System is giving out free haircuts in memory of Caleb Smail, Monday, September 20 – the same day as what would have been his birthday.

Through YSS, the Smail family has also been a big help to the community.

They’ve helped with clothing and hygiene product drives, and even donated a ton of stuff to the YSS Winter Freeze Shelters.

YSS wants to return the favor in a special way.

It means a lot to me. I think he meant a lot to our community and to the people around him. It means a lot that I can give back in that way in his memory.

Shelby Fluharty, Americorps VISTA Volunteer

They’re giving free haircuts from 1 to 5 and also taking walk-ins from 11 to noon Monday.
YSS says it’s for kids and adults.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter