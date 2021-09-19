YSS giving free haircuts on what would have been the birthday of Caleb Smail

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The legacy of one 19-year-old boy, who was tragically murdered, lives on.

Youth Services System is giving out free haircuts in memory of Caleb Smail, Monday, September 20 – the same day as what would have been his birthday.

Through YSS, the Smail family has also been a big help to the community.

They’ve helped with clothing and hygiene product drives, and even donated a ton of stuff to the YSS Winter Freeze Shelters.

YSS wants to return the favor in a special way.

It means a lot to me. I think he meant a lot to our community and to the people around him. It means a lot that I can give back in that way in his memory. Shelby Fluharty, Americorps VISTA Volunteer

They’re giving free haircuts from 1 to 5 and also taking walk-ins from 11 to noon Monday.

YSS says it’s for kids and adults.