YSS opening Freeze Winter Shelter early to women

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Youth Services System Winter Freeze Shelter is opening its doors early to women this year.

The shelter will open for women on Friday, November 15.

Representatives say there’s an area-wide shortage of beds for women in local shelters, so that’s why they’re opening theirs early.

The shelter will open for men a month later on December 15 and will remain open for 90 days.

We would love blankets and warm boots, hand warmers — things that you would want to use to stay warm. We’ll take donations at 87 15th street and we’ll take them Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4 p.m. Tammy Kruse of YSS

If you’re unable to bring your donations to the shelter, contact YSS and they will schedule a pick-up.