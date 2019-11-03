YSS opening Freeze Winter Shelter early to women

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Freeze Shelter_1514590083293.jpg.jpg

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Youth Services System Winter Freeze Shelter is opening its doors early to women this year.

The shelter will open for women on Friday, November 15.

Representatives say there’s an area-wide shortage of beds for women in local shelters, so that’s why they’re opening theirs early.

The shelter will open for men a month later on December 15 and will remain open for 90 days.

We would love blankets and warm boots, hand warmers — things that you would want to use to stay warm. We’ll take donations at 87 15th street and we’ll take them Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4 p.m.

Tammy Kruse of YSS

If you’re unable to bring your donations to the shelter, contact YSS and they will schedule a pick-up.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter