YWCA brings awareness to National Domestic Violence

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Domestic violence is just as prevalent today as it was years ago.

One in three teens and one in four women will experience relationship violence in their lifetime.

The Executive Director of the YWCA Family Violence Prevention Program says she sees as many cases today as she saw 15 years ago.

Trish Flanigan says many abusers say they grew up seeing this behavior in their family.

She says every father, teacher, coach and scout leader needs to impress upon young boys the importance of respecting people of all genders.

So, it is generational. It is a learned behavior like many other things. And it’s important that we forge together and we all start realizing that we have to take charge of our future. And those are our children. And we have to start teaching them what respect looks like in all phases. Trish Flanigan, Executive Director of YWCA Family Violence Prevention

For anyone being abused or needing to escape from an abusive relationship, Flanigan says there is a 24 hour hotline to call.

That number is 1(800) 698-1247.

A trained advocate will answer, listen and let you know about options for making a safety plan and getting out.

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.