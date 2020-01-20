YWCA recognizes local students participation on statewide MLK project

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Local students were recognized Monday morning for their participation in the Wheeling YWCA “Project on Racism Essay Contest.”

Organizers received more than 400 entries for the project that annually honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Wheeling YWCA treated winners to a breakfast and brief awards ceremony.

Students submitted entries for one of the following three categories: essay, film and song.

