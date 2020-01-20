YWCA recognizes local students participation on statewide MLK project

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Local students were recognized Monday morning for their participation in the Wheeling YWCA “Project on Racism Essay Contest.”

Organizers received more than 400 entries for the project that annually honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Wheeling YWCA treated winners to a breakfast and brief awards ceremony.

Students submitted entries for one of the following three categories: essay, film and song.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Click Here To Enter!

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter