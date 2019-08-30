Zambito Family Dentistry to Receive A Governor’s Service Award

WHEELING, W.VA. – From creating a free dental day for Veterans to being involved in numerous community programs, Zambito Family Dentistry in Wheeling is constantly looking for ways to make West Virginians smile.

On Thursday, September 5th, Zambito Family Dentistry will be honored for their dedication to service at the annual Governor’s Service Awards dinner at the Culture Center at the State Capitol.

This year marks the 25th Anniversary of the Governor’s Service Awards. The event honors individuals, families and groups that exemplify outstanding dedication to volunteerism and community service in West Virginia. Zambito Family Dentistry will receive their award in the Business Category.

Four years ago, Dr. Ric Zambito and Dr. Chris Zambito started a program to assist Veterans with a free day of dentistry. Through the program, the business has served over 261 Veterans and donated $135,028 worth of dental treatment.

The father and son team serve on multiple boards and help with local youth camps and organizations, such as the C3 Soccer Camp and The Fellowship of Christian Athletes in the Northern Panhandle. Dr. Ric Zambito also volunteers his time to Press Release supervise dental students and is involved with the Health Right of the Upper Ohio Valley where he instructs dental students from WVU while they serve patients.

Recently Zambito Family Dentistry helped to bring Variety – The Children’s Charity to Wheeling. The organization provides free adaptable bikes, strollers, and communication devices to handicapped children. The Doctor’s helped to connect the nonprofit to the community and plan an event at Wesbanco Arena during the 2019 LifeChanging Tour for Kids. Well known community champions, Zambito Family Dentistry is always looking for ways to give back.

Recently Zambito Family Dentistry helped to bring Variety – The Children’s Charity to Wheeling. The organization provides free adaptable bikes, strollers, and communication devices to handicapped children. The Doctor’s helped to connect the nonprofit to the community and plan an event at Wesbanco Arena during the 2019 LifeChanging Tour for Kids. Well known community champions, Zambito Family Dentistry is always looking for ways to give back.