Zieggy Tribe make their New Year’s resolutions

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With two weeks remaining until the New Year, Ziegenfelders is gearing up for a highly-anticipated 2020.

A fire devastated the Ziegenfelder Frozen Treat Company at the start of 2019.

However, company officials enter the New Year with some big aspirations, such as growing the company by 20 to 30 percent and embarking on a new five-year strategy plan.

We’re going with accounts we’ve never gone to before. We’re going to customers we’ve never gone to before. And we’re going to try to serve consumers we’ve never reached before. We’re coming out with some new items: a root beer item and a red, white and blue item. We’re really growing our business by hiring more employees, which will help us elevate our business and give back more to the community. Barry Allen, President and Chief People Officer of Ziegenfelders

