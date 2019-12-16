Zieggy Tribe sends toys to hospitalized children

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)Hundreds of holiday gift boxes were packed this morning by Ziegenfelder employees.



The Zieggy Tribe put them together for patients of the pediatric floor of Wheeling Hospital and WVU Children’s Hospital in Morgantown.



Barry Allen, President & Chief People Officer, said an employee came up with the idea several years ago.



They packed the boxes in just a matter of minutes, in assembly-line style, at their end of the year meeting and breakfast.



They did the same thing at their other plants in Denver and Chino as well.