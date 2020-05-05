Zieggy Tribe #thankatruckdriver with frozen treats

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Truck drivers across the nation have continuously kept shelves stocked in the mist of the coronavirus pandemic.
As a way to thank you, the Zieggy Tribe is giving their truck drivers an icebox full of their famous Twin Pops.
