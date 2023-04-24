WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)–The Cameron Dragons and Conotton Valley Rockets played on Monday in the Class A OVAC softball semifinals.
The Rockets dominated the Dragons and won 10-0 in only five innings.
by: Ashley Kaiser
Posted:
Updated:
by: Ashley Kaiser
Posted:
Updated:
WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)–The Cameron Dragons and Conotton Valley Rockets played on Monday in the Class A OVAC softball semifinals.
The Rockets dominated the Dragons and won 10-0 in only five innings.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now