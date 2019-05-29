ADDRESS:

WTRF-TV

96 16th Street

Wheeling, WV 26003

Get Directions

Contact Us:



(304) 232-7777 — Newsroom

(304) 233-5822 — Fax

news@wtrf.com Closed Captioning Issues?

Call Us: (304) 232-7777

email: bstanford@wtrf.com

Mail Us:

Closed Captioning

C/O Chief Engineer

96 16th Street

Wheeling, WV 26003

Have a Press Release?

Send a FAX to (304) 233-5822 or email to news@wtrf.com

Questions about CBS Programming? Send feedback to audienceservices.cbs.com/feedback/feedback.htm

Questions about ABC Programming? Send feedback to /abc.go.com/feedback

Meet the Anchors