Contest Winners

Contest Winners

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mel Robins Contest

Carla Pierce – Wheeling, WV

Win 4 VIP Tickets to Cash Explosion

Stephanie Dzinglski – Wheeling, WV

Jessica Klinger – Wheeling, WV

Brooks Robbins – Wheeling, WV

Jim George – St. Clairsville, OH

Sean Lesiak – Steubenville, OH

Win 2 Tickets to the 2019 CMA Awards

Joseph Sipos Jr. – Wheeling, WV

Storm Station Giveaway

Mike Gallaher – Bellaire, OH

Win 4 Tickets to Neal McCoy

Martha Molnar Kunz – Tiltonsville, OH

Ohio Valley Idol

Elli Garbark – Wheeling, WV

Win 4 Tickets to the Pony League World Series

Melissa Downie – Wheeling, WV

Kara Zelaski – Wheeling, WV

Jennifer Cross – St Clairsville, OH

Around The World Dinner

Mindy Iverson – Wheeling, WV

Father’s Day Sweep “Steaks”

Shanna Gardner – Wheeling, WV

Mikey’s Mother’s Day at the Market

Terry Davis – Wheeling, WV

McDonald’s Breakfast Club

Doris Covarrubias – Mingo Junction

Connie Griffin – Wheeling, WV

Helen Gibbs – Wheeling, WV

Sally Mulvey – Wheeling, WV

Susan Derr – Wheeling, WV

Jo Ellen Bott – Martins Ferry, OH

Tammy Fisher – Bridgeport, OH

Darla Taylor – Wheeling, WV

Michael Skrzyneki – Moundsville, WV

Jay Montesano – Moundsville, WV

Howard Ward – Steubenville, OH

Jim McGlumphy – Wheeling, WV

Susan Hoover – Barnesville, OH

Robin Gump – McMechen, WV

Mary Behrens – Wheeling, WV

Kiana Mitchell – Wheeling, WV

Damian Ross – Shadyside, OH

Scott Fetty – Toronto, OH

Nancy Ward – Mingo Junction, OH

Willie Day – Moundsville, WV

Grace Sempkowski – Rayland, OH

Angela Reitter – Belmont, OH

Vickie Sansone – Wheeling, WV

Larry Creech – ST. Clairsville, OH

William McDaniel – Barnesville, OH

Andrea Hartong – Quaker City, OH

Tina Ray – Bridgeport, OH

Carrie Dennison – Jerusalem, OH

Linda Richmond – Moundsville, WV

Judy Reich – Wheeling, WV

Mary Babka – Byesville, OH

Tammy Ewing – Moundsville, WV

Grace Sempkowski – Rayland, OH

Earlene Dawkins – Adena, OH

Mary Wurzbacher – Wheeling, WV

Anna Dziadus – Mingo Junction, OH

Josh Hartley – Proctor, WV

Doris Trader – Paden City, WV

Annette Gearry – Wheeling, WV

Mary Kuntz – Wheeling, WV

Robert Loveless – McMechen, WV

Pattie Painter – Steubenville, OH

Beth Johnson – St Clairsville, OH

2019 Pro Football Pick’em Challenge

Bobby Westfall – Mingo Junction, OH

James Baller – Wheeling, WV

John Lanos – Wheeling, WV

Terry Morgan – Shadyside, OH

Ian Icard – Moundsville, WV

Mary K Bell, Wheeling, WV

Betty Long, Waynesburg, PA

Dee Kelley – Albuquerque, NW

William Murphy – Moundsville, WV

Wilfred Burse, St. Catharines, ON

2019 Auto Racing Challenge

Melissa Downie – Wheeling, WV

William Murphy – Moundsville, W

Melissa Downie – Wheeling, WV

Sandy Sheppar – Holloway, OH

William Murphy – Moundsville, WV

Melissa Downie – Wheeling, WV

Sandy Sheppard – Holloway, OH

Ronald Wallace – Rogersville, AL

William Murphy – Moundsville, WV

William Murphy – Moundsville, WV

Melissa Downie – Wheeling, WV

Sandy Sheppard – Holloway, OH

William Murphy – Moundsville, WV

Melissa Downie – Wheeling, WV

Ronald Wallace – Rogersville, AL

Ronald Wallace – Rogersville, AL

William Murphy – Moundsville, WV

William Murphy – Moundsville, WV

William Murphy – Moundsville, WV

Sandy Sheppard – Holloway, OH

William Murphy – Moundsville, WV

Melissa Downie – Wheeling, WV

William Murphy – Moundsville, WV

William Murphy – Moundsville, WV

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter