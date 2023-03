A local Ohio man was arrested after firefighters put out a suspicious house fire.

The Coshocton Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on the 1000th block of Chestnut Street in reference to a structure fire.

Deputies say the fire was “suspicious in nature.”

Coshocton Fire investigators and Detectives were called to the scene for an investigation.

Luther D. Whitmire, a 51-year-old male from Coshocton, was charged with aggravated arson, a 2nd-degree felony.