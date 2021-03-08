Creative Development Ad Creative

We offer creative production as an added value service on most campaigns since we are committed to helping businesses of all sizes reach and engage with their audiences. All of our creative work is done in-house to ensure the highest level of quality and service for our clients.

STATIC IMAGES/BANNERS

●Static image creative

●For social imagery

●Can be used in standard display units (no animation)

STANDARD HTML BANNERS

●Single-click through

BASIC RICH MEDIA

●Interactive multi-click through + rich features

•Multiple click-throughs •Tap-to-Call •Image Slider •Countdown Timer/Clock •Geo-triggers •In-Banner Video ○Single Video Promo ○Mul1-video Carousel •Photo Gallery/Carousel •Map + Directions Component •Form Field/Data Capture* •Custom Features* •Dynamic Content Feeds*

CUSTOM RICH MEDIA BANNERS

●Custom/dynamic builds will be vetted and scoped upon request (cost associated)