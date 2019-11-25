Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
West Virginia Senate passes bill to give students college, wage data
Top Stories
Local students reflect on Kobe Bryant’s legacy
Coronavirus or common cold? How to tell the difference
Police: Johnstown man hit, poured hot sauce in 7-month-old’s mouth
Brooke County Sheriff’s arrest man after striking a woman with a baseball bat
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
AP Source: Browns agree to bring back Andrew Berry as new GM
Top Stories
WATCH: Spurs, Raptors dribble out 24-second shot clock in honor of Bryant’s No. 24
Carton leads Ohio State past Northwestern 71-59
Sunday Sit-Down with the Lady Jets Basketball Team
Bolon Scores 1,500th Point as WLU Wins 9th Straight
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Delightful Nights
Faces of Recovery
LOVE
Obituary
Pet of The Week
Pledge of Allegiance
Sounds of The Season
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Super January
About Us/Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Dallas Pike
video
Local students reflect on Kobe Bryant’s legacy
Children with autism are not getting diagnosed early enough, study says
Coronavirus or common cold? How to tell the difference
WVDOH Seeking interest in Wheeling’s Aetnaville bridge
Ohio couple expecting quintuplets
Emily’s Noon weather update
Brooke County Sheriff’s arrest man after striking a woman with a baseball bat
Disturbed coming to S&T Bank Music Park during 20 year ‘The Sickness’ anniversary tour
Police scold TMZ for reporting Kobe Bryant’s death before families could be notified
‘Number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick,’ owner Mark Cuban says after Kobe Bryant’s death
Survivors return to Auschwitz 75 years after liberation
3-year-old boy goes viral after leading Pre-K class in prayer
More Video
Click Here To Enter!
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Noon weather update
Local students reflect on Kobe Bryant’s legacy
Children with autism are not getting diagnosed early enough, study says
Coronavirus or common cold? How to tell the difference
WVDOH Seeking interest in Wheeling’s Aetnaville bridge
Ohio couple expecting quintuplets
Trending Stories
Children with autism are not getting diagnosed early enough, study says
Coronavirus or common cold? How to tell the difference
WVDOH Seeking interest in Wheeling’s Aetnaville bridge
34th annual Ohio Valley Media Blood Donor Day
Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment as Democrats demand Bolton testify
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News