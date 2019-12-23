Delightful Nights: The Spader House

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

In tonights installment of Delightful Nights, we take you to a house in Weirton.

This house has it all from music, lights, and family.

This is definitely a house you want to see this Christmas!

Let’s head on over to the Spader house!

Shawn Spader and his family have lived up on Marland Heights in Weirton for 6 years and he says he does all this for his family and for his community.

“My kids love Christmas lights, the wife does also and I know the community does. I drive around here and there isn’t many houses lit up. I go somewhere else, my parents live in Pittsburgh and there’s houses everywhere lit up. So I wanted to bring it here to Weirton.” Shawn Spader – Marland Heights Resident

He says he’s been doing static lights for the past 6 years!

But This year is something new all together!

“I have pixel lights. It’s all sequenced to music. So the lights dance to the music! Shawn Spader – Marland Heights Resident

Songs include your holiday classics like Candy Cane Lane, Jingle Bells, Christmas Can Can, Mary Did You Know, and Hey Come Look at My House.

Shawn hopes to make it bigger and better for years to come!

He says more lights, more music, and more songs!

The show runs every night from 6 to 10 pm on Hanlin Way!

And don’t forget to tune to 91.7 to hear the music the lights dance too!