Destination West Virginia: Stonewall Resort

ROANOKE, WV — With summer in full swing, many West Virginians are looking for a place to wind down and relax. This year people are keeping health and safety a higher priority as many southern oceanfront destinations have been deemed COVID-19 hotspots.

People are trading in waves for mountains as they discover new vacation destinations in West Virginia.

With the pandemic, there’s never been a better time to get outside and explore. Here in Roanoke, West Virginia, Stonewall Resort has 2,000 acres of campgrounds and hundreds of miles of shoreline, making it the perfect place to naturally social distance.

The resort has implemented several precautions for guests during the pandemic, staff members are wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, and sanitizing common areas inside and around the resort.

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests and our team have always been a top priority and so we have taken a lot of new precautions from how we operate to how we enforce social distancing to how we keep things extra clean.” Chris Audia, area director of marketing at Stonewall Resort

The resort offers a variety of overnight accommodations, whether you’d like to stay inside the resort or alongside Stonewall Jackson lake.

“We have a lot of different accommodations here. We have of course a lodge with a couple hundred guest rooms but for those who want to kind of get away and be a little bit more secluded. We have a campground that’s one of the most beautiful campgrounds in the entire state by far and we also have 15 cottages.” Chris Audia, area director of marketing at Stonewall Resort

Whatever overnight accommodations you choose, the resort offers several activities on the water, just minutes from the campground, resort, and lakeside cottages.

“This is one of the best lakes in the state by far. You can go out there on a kayak, a canoe, a paddleboard, a pontoon boat, and a fishing boat. You can really just explore all the little nooks and crannies of the lake and just get out there and get some fresh air.” Chris Audia, area director of marketing at Stonewall Jackson resort

If water activities don’t attract you, the resort has plenty of activities on land as well.