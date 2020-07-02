Destination WV: Oglebay

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – In 1900, Earl Oglebay bought 25 acres from his mother-in-law. The Cleveland industrialist spared no expense, turning it into a beautiful country estate and model farm.

He died in 1926, but he willed his estate to the people of Wheeling for public recreation.

Oglebay Resort now spans 2,000 acres, offering exceptional overnight accommodations at the lodge and a world class spa with every amenity.

There are also rustic cabins in a wooded setting and three golf courses.

It’s a championship level course. The one thing that’s nice about it is we have five sets of tees on both golf courses so it allows whatever level player to find the yardage that’s applicable to their golf game. Danny Ackerman, General Manager – Golf Operations

The 35-acre Good Zoo features zebras, ostriches, cheetahs and the largest porcupines on the planet.

Our red pandas, our snow leopards, the kangaroo and the wallabee walk-through. And we brought back an old favorite—the red wolves. So, we’re part of that breeding program, which is really special because it’s such a rare species. There’s only 40 left in the wild. Dr. Joe Greathouse, Executive Director – Good Zoo

On the sparkling waters of Schenk Lake, there’s a lot to do.

We offer pedal boats, aquacycles, single person or two person kayaks. We offer fishing. Mike Potts, Operations Director – Oglebay Resort

A few steps away is miniature golf for all ages and the Aerial Challenge—a rope course with nine different platforms.

And you can always top it off with some Kirke’s Ice Cream down here at the boathouse. Mike Potts, Operations Director – Oglebay Resort

You can do the walking trails, the hiking trails, the zoo, the playgrounds, the lake—there’s just so much to do for everybody. Rodney Haley, Executive Vice President – Operations

There’s the mansion museum, garden center and arboretum, bistro and a huge swimming pool in a historic setting.

During the holidays, it’s transformed into the Winter Festival of Lights, drawing a quarter million visitors a year for more than 30 years.

