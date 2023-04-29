GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Northern West Virginia Ridge Riders is a Wheeling-based mountain bike team that got started around six years ago here in the Ohio Valley.

The team made up of cyclists in grades 6 through 12 competes in in the West Virginia Interscholastic Cycling League, and they opened the trails for anyone interested to come “Try It Out” as a preseason event.

Their season starts July 1st, but between April and July they have a select few preseason events.

Today’s event brings returning athletes and newer riders together whether the goal is to be a seasoned competitive racer, or just to be in it for camaraderie and adventure.

”The mountain bike community has been unlike any other sport activity in terms of how sort of welcoming and helpful everyone is. So, it is heartwarming and inspiring to see. We have everyone from just returning riders again, who are in it for the adventure. We have a couple of riders who are actually trying to ride and train at the national level and they’re here helping students out just the same. So it really is inspiring to watch.” Chris Gardill – Team Director, Northern West Virginia Ridge Riders

”It’s never too late to start. Like last year we had a 12th grader start and she did amazing. She went to one of the races and she did great.” Brenna Gardill – 15 y/o Ridge Rider

”Once you get over the initial, like being afraid of going down a certain hill or something, it gets really fun and it feels great to like, accomplish going down a certain hill or making it up a certain hill once you do that.” Ella Games – 14 y/o Ridge Rider

The next preseason events are on May 12 and over Memorial Day Weekend.

More information can be found on the team’s Facebook Page.