Digital Audio is a programmatic advertising solution that targets people listening to streaming

music and podcast services. Digital audio ads are between 15 and 30 seconds long. They can

also include companion banner ads that run simultaneously to provide increased brand

awareness and consideration.

WHAT DIGITAL AUDIO DOES

• Creates brand awareness by serving your advertisements to users who are engaged in

streaming audio content.

• May include a companion display ad (although CTR is not anticipated to be high).

• Serves as a complementary enhancement to your full funnel approach.

WHAT DIGITAL AUDIO DOESN’T DO

• We deliver this product programmatically, which means we deliver to audiences, not sites.

We cannot guarantee specific inventory sources.

WHAT WE NEED FROM YOU IN ORDER TO GET STARTED

• MP4 audio files (final versions required).

• Conversion tracking URL.

• Companion banners (320×50, 300×50) if desired.

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT FROM US

• Reporting on impressions, completion rate, clicks/CTR (if applicable).

• KPI optimizations to increase success.