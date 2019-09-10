Arm wrestling competition coming to Gate 5 Industrial Art Festival

Anytime Fitness in Weirton will be sponsoring the first ever Arms of Steel Arm-Wrestling Competition in the upcoming Gate 5 Industrial Art Festival at the Millsop Community Center on September 21st.

To announce the competition, Gate 5’s “superhero” faced off against Anytime Fitness’ “superhero” Captain Runningman.

The weigh ins start at 11 in the morning but the competition doesn’t start until 1 in the afternoon.

The first 30 competitors get a free t-shirt.

The festival will also offer entertainment, food and activities for kids.

Live glass-blowing and blacksmithing demonstrations will also be offered throughout the day.

The festival shows the history and growth of Weirton through art.