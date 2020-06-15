Belmont County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K-9

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)- Monday marked Maximus’ first day on Duty at Belmont County Sheriff’s Office.
Maximus is a two year old Belgian Malinois and is a “Dual Threat Dog” meaning he does tracking, narcotics and criminal apprehension.
Before joining the force, Max went through 10 weeks of training.
I’m blessed to have a dog like him. He’s very clear headed and thinks fast.Deputy Tyler Grant | Belmont County Sheriff’s Office
- Thursday brings scattered showers
- Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
- Chapman Happy To Be Back With His Players
- Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks to be charged
- One-on-One with Trump: President explains latest on COVID-19, police reform