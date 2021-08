Wrestling is back in Pittsburgh.

AEW, All Elite Wrestling, is coming to the Steel City this Wednesday and Friday for two live TV shows with fans.

One of those wrestlers will be Colt Cabana.

Cabana sat down with Web Manager John Lynch to talk about wrestling coming back to Pittsburgh, his new podcast ‘Wrestling Anonymous,’ and being on the road with the famous Sandman.

Check out the full interview in the player above.

To listen to ‘Wrestling Anonymous‘ click the link here