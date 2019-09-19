Digital Exclusive: Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars; this years WTRF star

The list of contestants have been announced for the ninth annual Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars hosted by Augusta Levy Learning Center.
Every year a star represents WTRF and this year morning anchor Brooke Chaplain takes the stage for 7News.
The event takes place on November 2nd and all the money raised is donated to Augusta Levy Learning Center.
