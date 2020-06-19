DiCarlo’s Pizza becomes a stipulation in couples divorce.

Brittany Aracich is originally from Wellsburg, W.Va. where she introduced her now ex-husband, Justin Paul, to DiCarlo’s Pizza shortly after the two met.

Paul fell in love with DiCarlo’s Pizza. He loved it so much, when him and Aracich finalized their divorce in November of 2019 he put in the agreement that when Aracich visited the Mountain State every July 4th holiday, she had to agree to bring him back a trip tray of DiCarlo’s Pizza.

At first, Aracich questioned it but quickly agreed to the terms.

Both joke about the agreement but they say it lightened up a tough situation.

Aracich and Paul have two children together and say it’s important to put their differences aside for them and also have a good laugh about things.