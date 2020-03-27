Digital Exclusive: An NYC resident’s perspective on COVID-19

With almost half of the United States confirmed cases, New York City is the epicenter for Coronavirus in the United States.

It’s no longer the city that never sleeps.

Kristin Siggledorf lives in East Midtown in New York city, right in the middle of it all and says that everything is basically at a stand still.

Of course, mostly everyone in every city is told to stay indoors but it’s something that is unusual for New York City.

The once eccentric city is now quiet and bare.

Seigeldorf says that the only way to describe the empty city is “eerie.”

She also says that without the noises and craziness, it feels as if there is something missing.