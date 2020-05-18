Digital Exclusive: Black Diamond Wrestling weekly, live events on Zoom

The crowd is one of the most important elements in wrestling but the audience tends to vary for indy wrestling.

Black Diamond wrestlers will now have to get used to performing in empty arenas… a situation some young wrestlers might not be used to.

Black Diamond wrestlers will be without their fans… but the fans won’t be without their wrestling. Black diamond recently turned to zoom in order to get content to their viewers in a world without wrestling. Through zoom, fans can get the real life experience.

Black Diamond wrestling will have a weekly zoom stream called Wednesday Night Warfare… the stream starts at 6:05 in the evening and you can find that on their Facebook page Black Diamond Universe.