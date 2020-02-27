Digital Exclusive: Chick-Fil-A at the Highlands inside look

Triadelphia, W.Va (WTRF)- Chick-Fil-A at the Highlands officially open their doors to the public.

The grand-opening to this new location was kicked off with a 12 hour “Camp Out” where the first 100 people get FREE Chick-fil-A for a year.

The winners get a card with 52 swipes that purchases a number one meal, which is the famous chicken sandwich.

Over 70 people showed up at 6 in the evening but the giveaway didn’t stop until they hit the 100 mark.

Chick-fil-A’s new location in The Highlands offers double drive-thru lanes and mobile orders to get customers their food as quickly and efficiently as possible.

The hours of operation are 6:30 AM – 10:30 PM and breakfast is served until 10:30 in the morning.

