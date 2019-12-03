Digital Exclusive: Christmas cards for the troops

Christmas is around the corner and Nathan Moore, a union local middle schooler, is making sure the men and women that serve our country have a good Christmas, no matter the distance.

We’re making a bunch of Christmas cards and we’re going to put them in a box and send them to a base camp for all of the overseas military men. Nathan Moore | 7th Grade, Union Local Middle School

The idea came while Moore and his mom were talking in the car, 2 weeks later over 200 cards have been donated. All to make sure the men and women overseas have a merry Christmas.

I thought about it and thought it was a really good idea because there is a bunch of deployed men and women who don’t get to come home for Christmas and spend time with their family. Nathan Moore | 7th Grade, Union Local Middle School

Local organizations such as Union Local FFA (Future Farmers of America), Country Buddies 4-H Club and American Legion Riders Post 366 have donated cards and now his classmates are hard at work to spread their appreciation.

In addition to all of the cards and letters. Nathan has his own personal message.

Thank you for your service and Merry Christmas. Nathan Moore | 7th Grade, Union Local Middle School

Cards will be sent out by Friday in order to be sent overseas by Christmas.