Digital Exclusive: Coach Chris Daugherty and Mike Young named All-Decade HS football coaches

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Two local High School Football coaches were recently named to Elite Sports Cast’s all-decade coaching list.

Those two coaches are Wheeling Park’s Christ Daugherty and Wheeling Central’s Mike Young, who have both seen their fair share of winning in the past 10 years.

Both coaches have had successful careers at their respective schools; Coach Daugherty has posted a record of 76-38-1 with a state title in the 2015 season.

Coach Young has also had a successful run since taking over in 2005, posting a 92 and 33 record with 5 state titles after winning the chamionship this past season.

When looking back at their careers, both coaches give high praise to their coaching staff and players.