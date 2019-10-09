Digital Exclusive: Crittenton Services annual luncheon fundraiser

Local businesses gathered at the Mclure hotel for an annual fundraiser hosted by Crittenton Services, an agency that has been helping adolescents in the state since 1895.

Today’s fundraiser was the annual soup and salad luncheon where local vendors cook up their best soups for the Ohio Valley.

The fundraiser brings out the competitiveness between local eateries but it also raises money for a great cause.

Kathy says they’re fortunate that they have a community like the Ohio Valley that always shows support for great programs just like this.



You can visit crittentonwv.org for more information about their services in the area and in the state.