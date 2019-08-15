Digital Exclusive: Defining an active shooter

In the wake of recent shootings in El Paso, Dayton and most recently Philadelhpia, it’s important to know what defines an active shooter situation and a mass shooting and how to respond if an active shooter is in your vicinity.

“The FBi defines an active shooter as one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area” (fbi.gov).

“The active aspect of the definition inherently implies that both law enforcement personnel and citizens have the potential to affect the outcome of the event based upon their responses to the situation” (fbi.gov).

“The definition of mass shooting used for the Stanford database is 3 or more shooting victims (not necessarily fatalities), not including the shooter. The shooting must not be identifiably gang, drug, or organized crime related” (library.Stanford.edu).