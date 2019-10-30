Digital Exclusive: Economic Outlook Conference, attracting new business

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – This year’s Economic Outlook Conference focused on human capital and providing a way to attract business in West Virginia.

The topics of discussion in addition to West Virginia’s economic and fiscal performance included education, training, retaining talent and the opioid crisis.

The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce partnered with the WVU College of Business and Economics to host this event.

The primary sponsors were McKinley Carter Wealth Services and the Regional Economic Development Partnership.