Students in elementary school today were not yet born on September 11, 2001 but are still aware of the tragedy that struck the Nation.

For the past five years, Elm Grove Elementary has taken the time to remember the infamous day in history.

Even though the elementary students were yet to be born, they have an understanding of what happened on that day in 2001.

Elm Grove Elementary takes the day to also pay tribute to the first responders that reported for duty in 2001 and local first responders.