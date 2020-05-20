Digital Exclusive: Ghost Hunting coming back to Moundsville

https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Ghost hunting isn’t just for Halloween, that’s what Pittsburgh Ghost Hunters “ghosts N’at” would say.

Ghosts N’at is a company that takes you on ghost hunts and allows you to use some of the best paranormal investigating equipment.

The paranormal investigators have been to the West Virginia Penitentiary in Marshall County multiple times and will soon make their return.

The Ghost hunters say it’s one of their favorite places to do their hunts and it’s also one of the most haunted places they have ever been to.

They return to Moundsville in August to host another another ghost hunt.

Tickets are limited and you can find more information on their website or on their social media accounts.

