Digital Exclusive: GypsyLace Cafe hosting Facebook live for small businesses

As the Coronavirus continues… Small businesses continue to make adjustments.

One of the most recent show of hands finalists, Gypsy Lace Cafe, had to rearrange their grand openign plans and in that process thought of a way to get local businesses and entertainers involved if they are struggling.

It’s a new aged telethon where businesses that… need business during the pandemic can make a video telling people what they need and how people can help or donate.

Gypsy Lace came up with an idea to sell a fan-favorite item and donate the profits to the buyers choice .

The goal for all of this, is to help Wheeling’s local businesses and also give poeple an opportunity to help who may not know how to.

The Facebook live will be live-streamed on Gypsy Lace Cafe’s Facebook page. The stream starts at 7 pm tomorrow and Saturday.