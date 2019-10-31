Digital Exclusive: Halloween Pumpkin drop, Washington Lands Elementary

The pumpkin drop is a hands-on STEM activity that combines creative thinking, engineering, and teamwork.

Groups of 4th and 5th graders team up to build a contraption to keep a pumpkin safe from a 35-foot drop.

Categories included most stable, most creative and most environmentally friendly.

Out of the 16 groups, only three kept their pumpkins completely safe.

The winners took home the coveted prize that is a pizza party.

Happy Halloween!