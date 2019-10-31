The pumpkin drop is a hands-on STEM activity that combines creative thinking, engineering, and teamwork.
Groups of 4th and 5th graders team up to build a contraption to keep a pumpkin safe from a 35-foot drop.
Categories included most stable, most creative and most environmentally friendly.
Out of the 16 groups, only three kept their pumpkins completely safe.
The winners took home the coveted prize that is a pizza party.
Happy Halloween!
- Digital Exclusive: Halloween Pumpkin drop, Washington Lands Elementary
- Digital Exclusive: Economic Outlook Conference, attracting new business
- Digital Exclusive: Ohio Valley Redhead Festival
- Digital Exclusive: Show of Hands spotlight, The Blended Homestead
- Digital Exclusive: Show of Hands spotlight, In the Mix Bakery