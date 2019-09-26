Digital Exclusive: Kayaking 981 miles for mental health awareness complete!

On August 1st, Joseph Solomon started his kayaking journey down the Ohio River to raise mental health awareness.

On August 6th, Solomon made his stop in Wheeling.

On September 22nd, Solomon finished his 981-mile trip after 52 long days on the water.

Although this journey is complete, the kayaker plans to hit the river again in the next year or two so he can visit all of the people that helped along the way.

People that he calls “river angels.”

The GoFundMe is still open to donate to Santa Maria Youth Services in Cincinnati and the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

You can also follow along with future journeys on Facebook at Kayaking 4 a cause.