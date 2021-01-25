Digital Exclusive: Local 7-year-old boy shows big act of kindness

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- A local 7-year-old boy named TJ Myers showed a big act of kindness.

While out shopping with his mother at the store, he noticed a young boy around the same age out in the cold without a coat.

The young boy was helping his elderly grandmother out of her car.

TJ told his mom he wanted to wait for the boy to come back out of the store with his grandmother.

Once the boy came back outside, TJ surprised his mom and the young boy. TJ walked up to him and offered the young boy his coat.

The boy accepted the act of kindness and returned a big smile.

In this digital exclusive, the 7-year-old shares who inspired him to treat people with kindness. TJ credits his mother for teaching him to care for others.

TJ’s mother Megan, shared a Facebook post praising her son and sharing how proud she is of her little one. She said she cried because she was so proud of her young son for “being the kind-hearted amazing child that he is at just 7-years-old.”