Digital Exclusive: Local rapper to be featured in NBA video game

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Good vibes, good energy, positive song is what local rapper Ponce says about his latest single Be About It which will be featured on the upcoming NBA 2K Video Game.

The song features NBA player Marvin Bagle.

For Ponce, being in the NBA has been a dream of his since he was a kid. Although he didn’t make it to the league he says this is the next best thing.

PLAYING BASKETBALL MY WHOLE LIFE, I WANTED TO BE IN THE NBA. I DIDN’T MAKE IT TO THE NBA BUT I DID MAKE IT TO THE NBA, YA FEEL ME? SO FOR ME, I FEEL AMAZED, IT’S A BLESSING. IT’S NOT SOMETHING THAT HAPPENS TO EVERYBODY. Ponce | Local Rapper

Ponce says this is just the start but it’s a huge stepping stone that he believe bridged the gap between artists and athletes.

I HAVE A LOT MORE I WANT TO DO WITH THE NBA, WITH ATHLETES IN THE NBA. I’M GOOD FRIENDS WITH DAMIAN LILLARD, IMAN SHUMPERT AS WELL. IT’S REALLY JUST A BIG STEPPING STONE OPENING UP DOORS. I’M REALLY BRIDGING THE GAP BETWEEN ARTISTS AND ATHLETES AND THIS OPPORTUNITY RIGHT HERE JUST OPENED IT UP WAY MORE FOR ME. Ponce | Local Rapper

Ponce says it’s easily the biggest accomplishment in his 15 years of music.

THIS IS HUGE, I’VE DONE A LOT BUT THIS IS BY FAR ONE OF THE MOST MAJOR ACCCOMPLISHMENTS I’VE EVEN HAD. AND I’VE BEEN DOING MUSIC SINCE I WAS…SHOOT… 15 YEARS OLD? I’M 30 NOW. IT’S A WHOLE PROCESS, IT’S LITERALLY JUST TRYING TO BUILD AN EMPIRE, MAN. AND NOT OVER NIGHT YA FEEL ME? Ponce | Local Rapper

You can hear Ponce’s new single on it’s official release date of November 16th.