Digital Exclusive: Local video game company hits their goal on Kickstarter

You may remember the guys at Winterborn, who developed their own video game and company inspired by their childhood.

They recently hit their goal on kickstarter in order to continue their development of their game, Externus Path of the Solari.

They needed to hit their goal in 30 days and described the whole process as a rollercoaster ride.

The goal was fifty thousand dollars, the money will go towards art support, a pivotal part in the games development, but it also gave the small group of developers more exposure than they’ve ever seen.

On Kickstarter, perks are given to people who donate a certain amount of money. People who donated to Winterborn were able to get anywhere from a t-shirt to being able to name a tavern in the game. Something Wheeling’s own Vagabond Kitchen did.

The guys at Winterborn saw support from all over the country, including the important local support.

You can support Winterborn by checking out their podcast How to Build a Video Game and YouTube channel for their latest updates.