Digital Exclusive: Matthew Barker Memorial Cardboard Boat Regatta

Digital Exclusive

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Paden City High School hosted the 8th annual Matthew Barker Memorial Cardboard Boat Regatta.

Matthew Barker was a junior at Paden City High School when his teacher, Mr. Kinnard, challenged him to construct a cardboard boat in the Spring of 2012.

Barker was tragically killed in an automobile accident later that summer,.

In his memory, Mr. Kinnard created the cardboard boat regatta and has been held every year since.

The event is a part of the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) where students construct boats from recycled cardboard.

The students then hit the water to test the durability and speed of the boats.

This year students had to decorate the boats to incorporate the “Appalachian Folklore” theme.

The winner of the race gets a trip to Georgetown, S.C. for the Georgetown Wooden Boat Show.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

More Weather News

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter