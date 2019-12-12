Digital Exclusive: Monarch Tidings, JMHS student run production

Glen Dale, W.Va. (WTRF)- John Marshall High School is hosting their 3rd Monarch Tidings.

A holiday music concert that features a combination of bands, strings and choir performing your favorite christmas carols along with festive music with a modern twist.

One thing that makes this Concert like no other High School performance, it is strictly produced by the students.

Something that takes a tremendous amount of work and dedication.

Another interesting factor in this event, it will be recorded and produced by the John Marshall Student media, WJMH and broadcasted on West Liberty’s TV station throughout the holiday season. Yet another oppurtunity for the students.

According to John Marshall band director, it’s a perfect opportunity to pick up a few life skills.

After it’s all said and done, the effort put into the concert is well worth the hardwork.