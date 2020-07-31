Digital Exclusive: Moundsville Man plays role Mars Launch

A Moundsville native left his mark on history, playing a role in Thursday’s Mars Rover Launch.

Glenn Romanoski is a Development Engineer for Oak Ridge National Lab and has been for 30 years.

What Oak Ridge does is makes the Radioisotope based power source for the Mars Rover, which is essentially a nuclear battery that makes the mission possible.

Mars Rovers are launched every five years and Romonaski says the work leading up to it is all worth it.

It’s fun, it’s challenging. You have a big day every five years when they launch a mission but the day to day has been very fun and challenging Glenn Romanoski | Development Engineer, Oak Ridge National Lab

The Mars Rover, Perseverance, is set to land on our neighboring planet in February of 2021.