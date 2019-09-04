Digital Exclusive: National Wildlife Day, a day for conservation and preservation

National Wildlife Day is about focusing on all the World’s wildlife, especially endangered species and the efforts to save them through conservation and preservation

Founded in 2005, National Wildlife Day is now celebrated twice throughout the year.

February 22nd and September 4th.

One of the main goals for Oglebay Good Zoo and all accredited zoos around the world is conservation.

Oglebay Good Zoo was the first zoo in the world to hatch eggs for the Eastern Hellbender Salamander.

The Eastern Hellbender Salamander is the world’s largest salamander, very rare and conservation dependent.

One conservation success story comes from our national bird, the bald eagle, that was taken off of the endangered species list

National Wildlife Day is the perfect day to visit a zoo or aquarium or simply keep a local park or beach clean.