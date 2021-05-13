DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: No Panic At The Pump In The Ohio Valley As Gas Shortage Plagues Some Nationwide

Wheeling, WVa.- (WTRF) Your eyes aren’t deceiving you, prices are higher at the pump.

The hike is due to a higher demand as crude oil prices soar and the latest situation doesn’t help.

Moundsville resident Seth Reynolds says, “This is a direct attack against the United States. Somebody needs to do something about this. They can’t just let this kind of stuff happen. They need to find out whether if was somebody within the country or outside of the country. Whoever did it needs to get caught.”

Reynolds isn’t panic buying at this point following Saturday’s cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline.

“I didn’t come out to panic buy. I just saw I was a little bit below half and decided to get some gas,” says Reynolds, “The only thing I regret is I didn’t bring out my two gas cans so I can mow, but other than that it wasn’t any panic buy.”

Jared Gill of Moundsville isn’t worried about any potential fuel shortage and agrees this was just another typical day at the pump.

Gill says, “I was just getting gas for my wife. She’s a nurse. So, I gotta make sure she gets there to take care of people.”

According to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, the Colonial Pipeline isn’t a significant fuel source in West Virginia.

He says we are the ones creating the only fuel shortage at this point.

Governor Justice says, “We are creating our shortages. There is no real shortage of fuel right now in West Virginia. It’s simply a transportation logistics problem and that in essence creates a shortage, but with that we are having people hoard gasoline like you can’t imagine.”

Moundsville resident Sylvia Wood is hoping the same problem doesn’t occur like it did at the height of the pandemic.

Wood says, “Make it shareable to everybody else because everybody else doesn’t have the ability to come out every day just to fill up.”

Wood whose son works on a nearby pipeline doesn’t have the financial resources to put a full tank in her pickup.

She adds, “I only threw $20 in my tank. I am not one who has money and can put hundreds of dollars in my gas tank. I make my money stretch and to make ends meet.”

WTRF spoke to one area gas and oil transporter who says, “All I hope is for the best for everybody because I think if everybody goes out and panics like they did when the pandemic started and the food shelves become empty we can end up with the same thing here in West Virginia and Pennsylvania where we get gasoline lines like back in the ’70s .”

He remembers when diesel was $4 a gallon and says his job has been somewhat more difficult over the last few days.

He is hoping the ransomware attack is resolved quickly.

According to the 20 year veteran ,“Hopefully they can rectify the situation and keep moving along because I am like everybody else out here. I enjoy my work and I want to continue to work steady. I don’t want to go back to the days of 2008 when we were down to maybe making $100 a day.”

Although the pipeline attack is an extreme hacking scheme and may seem overwhelming for people who want to put plenty of fuel in their tanks, this 20 year gasoline board operator wants to reassure people this problem isn’t permanent.

He says, ”I think because it’s just a temporary situation that people just relax and remain calm would probably be beneficial for everybody.”

